Two sentences stood out to me in the recent editorial on transparency in developing water policies. The first is that water is everyone's business, especially in Arizona. Water policy will impact all of us, so we should all have an opportunity to provide input--both at the beginning when issues and possible strategies and solutions are being put on the table for consideration and later as policies are being refined. Open processes at the beginning may be time consuming and produce unworkable ideas, but they could provide valuable insights those in charge might not have thought of on their own. Better to have those insights sooner than later.