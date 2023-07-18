Two sentences stood out to me in the recent editorial on transparency in developing water policies. The first is that water is everyone's business, especially in Arizona. Water policy will impact all of us, so we should all have an opportunity to provide input--both at the beginning when issues and possible strategies and solutions are being put on the table for consideration and later as policies are being refined. Open processes at the beginning may be time consuming and produce unworkable ideas, but they could provide valuable insights those in charge might not have thought of on their own. Better to have those insights sooner than later.
The second sentence that stood out was democracy is messy. I agree, yet autocracy and backroom deals are far worse. Leaders and policy makers should respect their constituents and be prepared to explain how their decisions benefit all. That takes time and may create dissension, but it also how we create community and commitment.
Lynne Hudson
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.