Letter: Re: the July 16. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 16. article “Letters to the Editor”

Hope Mark Finchem used his own money on the new study he commissioned from his brother and not our tax money. Maybe AG Brnovich or some other watchdog for taxpayers would like to know also.

Finchem seems to have gone out of his way to prove a prior letter writer correct in him being out of touch. As a representative for an area with a high percent of the population being older and at risk, he should be concerned whether Ducey is doing enough to protect people, not accusing him of overreacting to the virus.

This is why I've sought "an independent objective analysis" from my brother, even further from Arizona than his, whether he is out of touch with us or even reality for that matter. The independent analysis concludes we should vote for anyone other than Finchem.

Clarence Johnson

Oro Valley

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: One letter writer has some suggestions about what to rename military installations currently named after Confederate generals, while another rails against Donald Trump holding political rallies, all in this edition of Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News