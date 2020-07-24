Letter: Re: the July 16. article “Letters to the Editor”

Hope Mark Finchem used his own money on the new study he commissioned from his brother and not our tax money. Maybe AG Brnovich or some other watchdog for taxpayers would like to know also.
Finchem seems to have gone out of his way to prove a prior letter writer correct in him being out of touch. As a representative for an area with a high percent of the population being older and at risk, he should be concerned whether Ducey is doing enough to protect people, not accusing him of overreacting to the virus.
This is why I've sought "an independent objective analysis" from my brother, even further from Arizona than his, whether he is out of touch with us or even reality for that matter. The independent analysis concludes we should vote for anyone other than Finchem.
Clarence Johnson
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
