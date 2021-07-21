Letter: Re: the July 17 article “S. Arizona’s Ag Industry Needs New Blood”

Re: the July 17 article "S. Arizona's ag industry needs new blood."
As Executive Director of the Arizona Land and Water Trust, I was pleased to see attention given to assisting the next generation of farmers and ranchers. In addition to working with willing landowners to permanently protect working ranches and farms, the Trust has identified that affordable access to land and a permanent location to train the next generation are significant challenges in our Southern Arizona region. To address both of these needs, the Trust is raising funds to protect the Sopori Creek and Farm in Amado, which includes over 350 irrigated acres and significant groundwater rights. Once protected and located only 30 minutes south of Tucson, the Farm will house an agricultural apprenticeship program with a focus on identifying best practices for sustainable agriculture in arid landscapes, in view of drought and climate change. Sopori Farm is a strong example of strategic investment in our regional food systems.
Liz Petterson
Midtown
