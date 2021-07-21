 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the July 17 article “S. Arizona’s Ag Industry Needs New Blood”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 17 article “S. Arizona’s Ag Industry Needs New Blood”

  • Comments

Re: the July 17 article "S. Arizona's ag industry needs new blood."

As Executive Director of the Arizona Land and Water Trust, I was pleased to see attention given to assisting the next generation of farmers and ranchers. In addition to working with willing landowners to permanently protect working ranches and farms, the Trust has identified that affordable access to land and a permanent location to train the next generation are significant challenges in our Southern Arizona region. To address both of these needs, the Trust is raising funds to protect the Sopori Creek and Farm in Amado, which includes over 350 irrigated acres and significant groundwater rights. Once protected and located only 30 minutes south of Tucson, the Farm will house an agricultural apprenticeship program with a focus on identifying best practices for sustainable agriculture in arid landscapes, in view of drought and climate change. Sopori Farm is a strong example of strategic investment in our regional food systems.

Liz Petterson

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local-issues

Letter: CRT

The critics of critical race theory should take what Holocaust survivor Esther Bejarano said to heart. “ You are not guilty of what happened b…

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News