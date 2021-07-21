 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 18. article “Star Editorial Board: Tucson City Council Dem primary endorsements”
Having known and worked with Kevin Dahl for decades, I was SO EXCITED when he decided to run for office. His political skills are second to none. There is no higher compliment than to say he can wade into turbulent waters, help everyone find a consensus, and then quietly move on - not demanding credit, not even wanting credit. The Star suggests that we don't need any more climate change advocacy on the Council since Mayor Romero cares about it. What I care about is action, and without four or more dependable votes, the Mayor can have no hope in making changes. And Kevin's considerable skills do not end with conservation! Since everything that the City Council does impacts the liveability of the community, he has been intimately involved with all manner of financing, transportation, city planning issues. He has lived here longer than Mr. Padres has been alive. Kevin will be a sensational councilman!!

Michael McNulty

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

