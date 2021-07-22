 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 18. article “Star Editorial Board: Tucson City Council Dem primary endorsements”
I am writing to disagree with the reasons for you endorsement for Ward 3 City Council. It is time that we dispense with the idea that owning a business is a qualifier for political office. We saw how that worked with the previous President. Kevin Dah’s demonstrated an entrepreneurial approach in his decades of work in the non-profit sector. Yes, he has an area of expertise that he will apply to his work as an elected city official. He willingly admits not having answers to solve every problem. He is ready to be educated This kind of honesty is lacking in those aspiring to elected office.

His experience has been working in the trenches with local residents, tribal members, politicians, activists to solve problems. While business owners have several avenues to address their concerns, local residents have the Council Office. Council members Paul Durham and Karin Ullich have been attentive to local community issues Kevin Dahl will maintain that attention to our concerns.

Gary Bachman

Midtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

