Letter: Re: the July 19. article "Letter: Election fraud"
To the editor:

Henry Brean’s story on Saturday about the danger of buffelgrass invasion into the Sonoran desert was well-reported and frank. As someone who has worked on this problem as a volunteer I know how difficult the treatment is, especially because much of it must be done during the heat and humidity of the monsoon. But we cannot give up. Especially here in the foothills where residential property and wildlands meet, we cannot allow the further spread of incendiary buffelgrass that can burn in a 30-ft. firestorm and that can double in fuel load every two years, according to U. of Arizona researchers.

Mark Hengesbaugh

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

