Letter: Re: the July 19. article “Letters to the Editor”
Letter: Re: the July 19. article "Letters to the Editor"

Full disclosure I have worked in hospitals most of my adult life. I have never in 35 years seen anything like this kind of gross incompetence when it comes to the response to this virus at every level. Hospital admins change regulations and are playing catch-up everyday. I watch young twenty something nurses bravely go in those covid rooms and spend hours in full uncomfortable gear. No one is asking the right questions. When it takes one week to get a test assuming you answer the the right questionnaires. Three weeks to get the results a positive person has done a lot of damage and filled a lot of hospital bed in that wasted time. If you are a rich star, athlete or politician you get a test and an answer in a minute. We are wasting our resources. Every capable lab in Tucson should be doing covid test and giving a timely answer. This is a logistical failure at every level.

David Creamer

Southeast side

