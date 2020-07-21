Letter: Re: the July 2. article “Letters to the Editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 2. article “Letters to the Editor”

“Police are here to protect the innocent,” asserts a recent letter writer. Many people of color might disagree.

Let’s use a traffic stop for an example. For most privileged white people, it’s an irritation. They think about the inconvenience of hiring an attorney to reverse the consequences that got them stopped in the first place. They may try to “charm” themselves out of the infraction.

But for many people of color it can be fraught with danger. Unlike their white privileged counterparts, they must be on high alert to prevent anything from triggering a sudden and possibly fatal response from the cop—who, seeing a black or brown skinned person, may be on high alert himself.

Doug Salerno

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Letters to the Editor
Local Editorials and Opinion

Letters to the Editor

  • Updated

OPINION: Athletic Director Dave Heeke announced last week that basketball legend Ernie McCray will join the UA's Ring of Honor later this season. See what McCray has to say about the honor in our latest Letters to the Editor.

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News