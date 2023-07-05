I agree with the urgency that Mr. Allen expressed in his opinion piece. Governor Hobbs is aware of this existential problem, but is unable to focus the state legislature on the need to concentrate on the reality of Arizona's actual problems as opposed to the unrealities and the imagined problems of our state. I feel for her because she has had to read over 100 silly bills presented by the legislature for her signature.

Hobbs has, however, moved on protecting our groundwater by creating her Water Policy Council and appointing as chairman Mr. Buzschatke who has worked for 40 years on Arizona water issues. The Governor has also appointed legislators and tribal representatives to this Council, all of whom have deep concerns about our dire water situation. Hobbs also kept her promise to rescind foreign farms additional drilling permits so they could not profit from our ground water.

The rest is up to the legislature and the local governing bodies.

Cindy Soffrin

Northeast side