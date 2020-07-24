Letter: Re: the July 22. article “Letter: Jonathan Mosher Knocks It Out of the Park”

As Regents Professor at the U of A College of Law who has represented clients before the U.S. Supreme Court and international human rights bodies during my 40+ years as a licensed attorney, I write to endorse Laura Conover for Pima County Attorney. She is committed to redirecting and revitalizing the county attorney’s office to emphasize prosecution of major criminal offenses as opposed to wasting taxpayer dollars on cases that should be diverted to better-equipped and more effective social services agencies. The present administration’s misguided prosecutorial priorities and sentencing practices have been going on for 44 years. The current county attorney has endorsed Ms. Conover’s opponent who helped carry out these same policies. It's time for a change. The Pima County Attorney needs to be a smart, experienced administrator coming in from the outside with a fresh and informed perspective. Laura Conover is the right person for the position.
Robert A. Williams, Jr.
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
