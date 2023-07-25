Look I feel for some of the homeless, but a lot of the issues are self induced. Drug addiction is a personal choice. No one forces anyone to start doing drugs. Has anyone thought that just maybe the legalization of pot might be a part of the homeless problem? I know for a fact that an individual who happens to be homeless has a serious addiction to drugs and has no drive to be clean. Furthermore a large population that I have seen on the corners panhandling are of the young working age.