Letter: Re: the July 24. article "Rare leopard frog found beyond its known range in Southwest"
Letter: Re: the July 24. article “Rare leopard frog found beyond its known range in Southwest”

They are not endangered. They thrive by the hundreds in cattle stocktanks. And it is because of cattle impact and presence that the frogs do well. The poor environmentalists like the southwest center for biological diversity don't know how to attack ranchers on this issue. No rancher, no cows, no maintained stocktanks, no frogs. Period.

I have hundreds of photos to back up my statement. So does the Arizona Game and Fish Department. They are a success story and should be released from the endangered species list. Which is the purpose of the Endangered Species Act. Protect them until they recover, then remove them from it. In some places, they are more numerous than canyon frogs.

tony Lunt

Graham County

