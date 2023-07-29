As a scientist and addiction professional, I feel compelled to respond to the statement that “drug addiction is a personal choice.” While this view of addiction as moral failure is quite prevalent, it has been debunked by decades of research suggesting that multiple factors- including genetic makeup, underlying psychiatric conditions, family background, cultural context, and personal experiences- influence how addictions develop. Although “no one forces anyone to start doing drugs” or alcohol, many young people do experiment with substances; while most people do not develop addictions, some predisposed individuals escalate to problematic use and experience physiological and behavioral changes which make it difficult to make choices. So, while choice does play a role in the trajectory of addiction, it is a serious oversimplification to say “drug addiction is a personal choice.” The temptation to oversimplify is understandable because it suggests a simple solution (“just say no”). Unfortunately, the complexity and multi-dimensionality of drug use will require a deeper level of understanding to drive compassionate and effective policy and interventions.