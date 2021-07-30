 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 28. article “Letter: Davis Monthan”
I am an Arizona native, UA Grad and retired Air Force officer/pilot, primarily piloting the A-10. 16 of my 28 years were served at Davis Monthan (DMAFB).

DMAFB is already the “CSAR Center of Excellence,” in no small part due to 354th FS, scheduled for retirement. I was involved in the creation of this Center over a decade ago as Deputy Commander, 355th Operations Group. DMAFB sponsors the bi-annual joint CSAR exercise “ANGEL THUNDER,” a 2-week ACC-sponsored, Joint National Training Capability Accredited/Certified Personnel Recovery exercise for Combat Air Force, Joint, Allied and Interagency participants.

Retiring A-10s under false premise is just another attempt to divest the USAF of the A-10 an effort which began over 30 years ago! Problem is, no other aircraft in the world, not just the USAF, can conduct the mission only the A-10 can successfully execute.

Sen Kelly is doing the right thing trying to save the A-10 from the Air Force continued attempts at divestiture.

Jim Russell, Col, USAF (Ret)

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

