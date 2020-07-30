Letter: Re: the July 28. article “Letter: Martha Mcsally”

We moved to Green Valley in May of 2018, just before Mudslinging Martha started her TV campaign against Kyrsten Sinema. We all know how well that plan worked for the mudslinger. As you have seen over the past few weeks, she is at it again. This time her lies and innuendos are directed toward Mark Kelly. She claims Astronaut Kelly has earned millions from Chinese investments. But has failed to name any because they don't exist. She has claimed that Mark Kelly and Joe Biden have sent US businesses to China. Any high school economics student could refute that. How could a private citizen and a sitting Senator/Vice President direct businesses to set up shop in China. That's a decision only made by the company's senior management and/or stockholders. Her latest ads infer that Mark Kelly will change medical laws to end coverage for preexisting conditions. This is something she has voted to end THREE times in less than her eighteen months in the Senate. VOTE BLUE AZ.
EARL Casey KELLY
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
