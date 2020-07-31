Letter: Re: the July 28. article “Letter: Trump's "Warp Speed" vaccine initiative looking promising”

Two county supervisors, two mayors, and a sheriff have announced that they think the Constitution says we don't have to obey a legal order to wear a mask to help protect ourselves and others from a deadly virus. I have read the Constitution several times and have found no such "right". What I did find was a 1905 Supreme Court ruling that an order to wear a mask during a pandemic is legal. Where do these political hacks get their information?
Richard Manuel
Green Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
