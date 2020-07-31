Letter: Re: the July 28. article “Local Opinion: Pancho Villa was a hero, let statue downtown stand”

Dr. Elizabeth Henson's opinion in "Pancho Villa was a hero; let statue downtown stand" is correct. Furthermore, the statue is a true work of art. It's realistic. The public sculptures that are far from being art and that should be removed from view are "Sonoran" that taints the downtown library and those ugly metal wishbones on the UofA Mall at Campbell Avenue. Let Pancho Villa stand.
Ricardo Small
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
