Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Ballot initiative seeks to give Arizona judges flexibility from mandatory-sentencing laws”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Ballot initiative seeks to give Arizona judges flexibility from mandatory-sentencing laws”

Re: the July 4 articel "Ballot initiative seeks to give AZ judges flexibility from mandatory sentencing laws."

Thank you Barbara LaWall for articulating the need for reform in the Pima County Attorneys office. I absolutely think that judges should be given more discretion in sentencing. I also think that privatizing prisons has incentivized mass incarceration that has had devastating impact on families of the poor and ethnic minorities. Consequently I will be voting for Laura Conover to bring a fresh perspective to the County Attorneys office. She will protect victims as well as all the residents of Pima County.

Barbara Tanzillo

Downtown

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News