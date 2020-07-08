Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Ballot initiative seeks to give Arizona judges flexibility from mandatory-sentencing laws”

Re: the July 4 articel "Ballot initiative seeks to give AZ judges flexibility from mandatory sentencing laws."
Thank you Barbara LaWall for articulating the need for reform in the Pima County Attorneys office. I absolutely think that judges should be given more discretion in sentencing. I also think that privatizing prisons has incentivized mass incarceration that has had devastating impact on families of the poor and ethnic minorities. Consequently I will be voting for Laura Conover to bring a fresh perspective to the County Attorneys office. She will protect victims as well as all the residents of Pima County.
Barbara Tanzillo
Downtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!