Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

According to the Arizona Dept of Health Services (ADHS), as of May 1, Maricopa County is 25.7% vaccinated and Pima County is 38.2% vaccinated. Vaccination rates are dropping in both counties. According to the New York Times database, on the same date, COVID cases in Maricopa averaged 12 new cases per 100K over the past two weeks and Pima averaged 5.6 cases per 100K. From this I conclude that the vaccines are working well.
Any adult can get a vaccination in Arizona, but many have declined. I suspect that many of the anti-vaxers are the same people who believe that requiring proof of vaccination is a violation of their civil rights and/or that the vaccine causes autism, impotence, or hair loss.
We could end this pandemic very soon, but we will continue to pay a dear price in death and treasure until many more Arizonans decide to be vaccinated.
Loring Green
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.