 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

  • Comments

Governor Ducey’s proposal to "vastly expand" gambling and reduce conventional taxes to zero, transfers the state’s tax burden from those with discretionary income to those without. State sponsored gambling is a voluntary tax on those least able to afford it. People with no hope, can have hope for a few days for only $2 with a Mega Millions ticket. I’m sure the Governor thinks this is a painless way to raise revenue, because it’s voluntary, but the impact on the gamblers and on society is far from painless.

Loring Green

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News