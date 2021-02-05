Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

Governor Ducey’s proposal to "vastly expand" gambling and reduce conventional taxes to zero, transfers the state’s tax burden from those with discretionary income to those without. State sponsored gambling is a voluntary tax on those least able to afford it. People with no hope, can have hope for a few days for only $2 with a Mega Millions ticket. I’m sure the Governor thinks this is a painless way to raise revenue, because it’s voluntary, but the impact on the gamblers and on society is far from painless.
Loring Green
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.