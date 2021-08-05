 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”
The Sulphur Springs Valley near Willcox is the Wild West of water pumping and Big Ag wants to keep it that way. When the water in the valley is gone, Big Ag will move on to another valley.

The theory that the many subsidence features and road closures seen in the valley are caused by anything but unregulated pumping is ridiculous. Desiccation cracks observed by Mr. Cook are a common phenomenon, but never cause subsidence and I think Mr. Cook knows that. The collapse of the Sulphur Springs Valley is a geologic problem with an obvious cause and solution. The valley should be designated an AMA (Active Management Area) like the other five major basins in the state, where pumping is regulated to prevent what’s happening to Willcox. We have let a simple geologic problem become a complex political problem without a solution.

Loring Green

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

