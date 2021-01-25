Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

Massively underfunded pensions? How did this happen? For years, we ( taxpayers, elected officials, and public safety unions) have failed to put enough money aside to cover the retirement promises we have made to city retirees. The taxpayers insist on lower taxes, the elected officials make promises to the unions for their votes and the unions want the money in salaries, now, we’ll worry about the pensions later.
The Tucson City Council has solved the problem. We’ll just borrow the money at low rates and invest it at higher rates and the profits from our investments will get us out of this mess. It sounds so simple, but, believe me, it isn’t.
Wall Street is notorious for creating complicated investment strategies that nobody understands but they generate big fees for the actuaries, bond underwriters and money managers. Remember CDOs in 2008? This looks like one of those schemes.
Loring Green
Foothills
