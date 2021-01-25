 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

Massively underfunded pensions? How did this happen?  For years, we ( taxpayers, elected officials, and public safety unions) have failed to put enough money aside to cover the retirement promises we have made to city retirees.  The taxpayers insist on lower taxes, the elected officials make promises to the unions for their votes and the unions want the money in salaries, now, we’ll worry about the pensions later.

The Tucson City Council has solved the problem. We’ll just borrow the money at low rates and invest it at higher rates and the profits from our investments will get us out of this mess.  It sounds so simple, but, believe me, it isn’t.

Wall Street is notorious for creating complicated investment strategies that nobody understands but they generate big fees for the actuaries, bond underwriters and money managers.  Remember CDOs in 2008? This looks like one of those schemes.

Loring Green

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News