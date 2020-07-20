Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”
Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

RE: Ducey won’t restore stay-home Front Page 7/10/20

Last week, Governor Ducey reported that Arizona is a national epicenter for Covid-19 and our hospitals are scrambling to provide care for the skyrocketing cases of the virus. In the past month, the anti-maskers and party animals have sent our infection rates through the roof, so the Governor decreed that restaurants would be restricted to no more than 50% of the fire marshal’s occupancy limit. WOW! Is that his best idea to control the pandemic in our state?? Not a word of a stay-at-home order that worked so well in April and May. No mention of a mask requirement that would cut transmission rates overnight. He asked us to stay home and wear masks but anything more than that is a first amendment issue. Really?! We need clear, courageous, science based, non-political leadership that could save thousands of lives in Arizona, and Gov Ducey has failed to provide it!

Loring Green

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Comments may be used in print.

