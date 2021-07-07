Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Records show pressure by Trump, allies on Arizona officials”

Re: the July 4 article "Records: Trump, allies pressured AZ officials."
Thank you for your article of July 3rd about the pressure Maricopa County Board officials faced in the certification process of the election.
I am concerned about actions the state legislature have take and could take to undermine the non-partisan nature of election administration.
Republican officials should not be ostracized by their own party for adhering to the democratic process.
Please continue to report on this extremely concerning topic.
Sally McCallum
Midtown
