Letter: Re: the July 30. article “Gov. Ducey opposing three of four proposed ballot measures”
Letter: Re: the July 30. article "Gov. Ducey opposing three of four proposed ballot measures"

I am pleased to read that the "Soak the Rich" initiative failed to make the November ballot due to its poor English(!)

The rich - better referred to as the achievers or the principal job creators - should not be expected to pay a greater share of their income than they pay now. We need them to continue to achieve and to create jobs (for example, think of our local motor vehicle magnate, Jim Click, with his multiple dealerships in Tucson).

In a better world, everyone would be called upon to support our government schools through a flat tax on their personal income.

James Stewart, D.Sc.

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

