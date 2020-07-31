You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Re: the July 30. article “Local Opinion: Arizona is discriminating against the vulnerable to ration care. It must stop”
Letter: Re: the July 30. article "Local Opinion: Arizona is discriminating against the vulnerable to ration care. It must stop"

The writer makes good points but neglects the foundation of the problem. Health care services, like any other economic good, can only be rationed by one of two methods. First is prescribed by an authoritative source that makes decisions based upon essentially arbitrary reason. The choice between elderly and young is an example. Why should one group deserve special consideration over another?

The second method is the rationing of healthcare services by a market system. Those who choose to prioritize health care services over some other economic good do so. In an unhampered market, the amount of service providers is determined by consumer choice and freedom. The more choices, the better the quality and the lower the costs.

While disparaging the rationing by authority because of the particular choice that was made, the author neglects the fact that authoritative rationing is the problem itself, not the solution.

Jay Owen

North side

