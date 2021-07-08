 Skip to main content
Letter: Re: the July 4. article “Tucson’s challenge to '2nd Amendment sanctuary' law is latest in local control saga”
Re: the July 5 article "City, state disagree on enforcing gun laws."

City Laws that violate the 2nd Amendment and contradict State Law cannot Stand. Imagine driving up the Interstate 93 and every city had a different law concerning AR-15s. First you are legal; then you drive 10 miles and you are a felon. Then you stop at the next town and you have committed a misdemeanor all by simply owning a legal Constitutionally protected firearm.

It's ironic, after just celebrating the 4th of July and the fact that so many have died to protect the 2nd Amendment that Tucson, in it's ignorance would try to steal Citizens right to self defense.

Michael Pacder

North side

