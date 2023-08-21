Heterosexism, the belief that all people should be straight and heterosexual people are superior to gay, lesbian and bisexual people, and cissexism, the belief that all people should be cisgender and cisgender people are superior to transgender and nonbinary people, underlies the false belief that conversion therapy works. Efforts to change a person's sexual orientation or gender identity fail. Gender identity change efforts and sexual orientation change efforts can shame, intimidate, frighten, pressure and browbeat people to renounce their identity and live hidden in the closet. Erasure of LGBTQ people, their lives, their relationships, their contributions to the world and their joy is the goal of heterosexist and cissexist conversion therapy and the banning of books, drag queen story hours, and education that includes LGBTQ people. Conversion therapy causes harm and should be illegal. No one ever became gay or trans because they talked to an LGBTQ person. If you believe straight cisgender people are superior to LGBTQ people, ask yourself why.