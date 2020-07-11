Letter: Re: the July 7. article “AZ Regent Fred DuVal: Why I support UA President Robbins' COVID-19 campus plan”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 7. article “AZ Regent Fred DuVal: Why I support UA President Robbins' COVID-19 campus plan”

Re: the july 7 article "Why I support UA President Robbins' campus plan."

Fred Duval's opinion is disappointing and fails to acknowledge the entirety of the crisis that the campus community is confronting, and his position disregards the principles of shared governance. Financial mitigation efforts can and must prioritize the health and safety of faculty, staff, and students while centering our focus on the core mission of the university rather than fear-mongering about the university's projected revenue losses. In fact, UA's CFO Lisa Rulney stated in an email dated June 20th, "It is true that many other institutions have implemented much smaller-scale furlough/pay reduction programs than we have proposed. However, it is not true that we have a larger problem to solve than other campuses, nor that we were in financial difficulties prior to the pandemic." The recent external audit of of the university's finances has raised serious questions about the true financial health of the institution. We can and must delay Robbins' paycut plan to ensure equity and transparency in all decision making going forward.

Lia Falco

Foothills

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News