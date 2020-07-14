Letter: Re: the July 7. article “AZ Regent Fred DuVal: Why I support UA President Robbins' COVID-19 campus plan”
View Comments

Letter: Re: the July 7. article “AZ Regent Fred DuVal: Why I support UA President Robbins' COVID-19 campus plan”

Re: The July 7 article "Why I support UA President Robbins' campus plan."

Regent DuVal’s defense of UA President Robbins’ financial plan is predictable and problematic. UA's financial challenges are no greater than those of our peers, but our furloughs/pay cuts are significantly more (#WhyJustUA). The Coalition for Academic Justice at UA (CAJUA), which includes faculty, staff, and graduate students, paid for an expert financial analysis that clearly showed there are alternatives to combatting this crisis with UA's $2.2B economy instead of on the backs of workers who are making <$150K. Why is it acceptable to DuVal and Robbins et al. for workers to take significant pay cuts, as much as 2 months of pay, leading to them having to borrow or worse, instead of UA having that burden given its resources? Had Robbins et al. honored shared governance and leveraged faculty and staff expertise instead, the financial issues could have been amicably addressed in April. A collaborative review of data will reveal clearer answers and better solutions instead of a straw argument of students and their families vs workers.

Sonja Schutz

West side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

View Comments

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Comments may be used in print.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News