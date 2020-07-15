Letter: Re: the July 7. article “AZ Regent Fred DuVal: Why I support UA President Robbins' COVID-19 campus plan”

Re: the July 7 article "Why I support UA President Robbins' campus plan."
As an academic advisor/staff member at the University of Arizona as well as a PhD student in the Higher Education program, I am appalled by Fred DuVal's defense of the current UA financial plan put forth by Robbins' administration. I have been following the situation on the local and national level, and suffice to say I find our plan an embarrassment. I accepted the job at UA to help students, and I know UA faculty and staff care as much as I do. The pushback against the plan revolves around this concern--students WILL be impacted by these cuts. Layoffs, non-renewals, and furloughs are inequitably impacting those at the bottom of the payroll scales. CAJUA and others' argument to delay stems from the desire to care for the community and and shed light onto an unjust, poorly misconstrued vision of "shared-sacrifice." Those at the bottom--the ones working directly with students--are sacrificing the most. We must find another solution.
Laura Novotny
West side

