Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Letters to the Editor”

Mayor Romero decided to display a Black Lives Matter banner quickly and without much (or any) input from We The People. She also decided to label a citizen a "white supremacist" based on a couple of Facebook entries and thereby decided he is not to be heard or his idea to show support for the police force supported. It seems she gave each issue little investigation, yet acted quickly to display support for one and silencing of the other. Is Mayor Romero fully aware of the platform of the "Black Lives Matter" or did it just feel good to join the louder voices at the time? The mayor should represent all the citizens, not just those she aligns herself with.
Denise Walker
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
