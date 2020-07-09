Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Letters to the Editor”

Thank you to Tim Steller for your excellent observation article in the Sunday Paper. I have a feeling that a very large group of Tucson Citizen's agree with your summary write up. It seems that Mayor Romero believes that she is only responsible for representing a chosen amount of her constituents. It appears that she also recognizes and represents only activists from certain minority parties. Her actions are very irresponsible as a civic leader. The Mayor also doesn't seem to have the backs of our Chief of Police, nor the rank and file of the Tucson Police Department. That is a very dangerous proposition.
This lack of leadership by Mayor Romero would never have happened under Mayor Jonathan Rothschild's Watch.
DAVID KEATING
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
