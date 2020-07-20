Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Letters to the Editor”

Hello to all my fellow Tucson peoples. I thought you should all be aware of a situation that is happening in your lovely city and surrounding areas.
I have recently (October 2019) moved to the lovely state of Arizona, and have enjoyed my new surroundings - so far. I recently decided to install Soalr - and here is what I found out:
I weas denied Interconnection Approval from TEP - reason being that too many homes have solar on your TEP Circuit.
I have been told that the level which has been determined for “saturation” is antiquated/based on rules that were established in 2006,
It is unfair, and perhaps even illegal for this rule in that I am not able to participate in the Investment Tax Credits!
I am will miss the Federal Tax Credit (26% of system cost) and the $1,000 State Tax Credit for Arizona!
I have been told that TEP is requiring this Saturation Process but APS is not, though they are under the same ACC rules. UNFAIR!
Terry Jones
Marana
