Letter: Re: the July 7. article “Local opinion: Action is needed on local level to mitigate economic fallout from pandemic”

Re:t he July 7 article "Local action is needed to mitigate economic fallout from pandemic."
I agree with Lynn Nadel. Reclose. I walked into a Target today. There were employees at the register, lots of people cleaning, but only a handful of customers, lights dimmed. Having limited my car trips pretty much to my grocery store and gas station as a high risk person, I was stunned! It seems like the big stores will struggle financially whether they are open for business or closed until COVID-19 cases go down.
Our governor was handling it until he kowtowed to Trump, opened the state up, let rallies be held and played down the risks. So here we are. By now, most people know someone who has/had OVID-19, they know it isn't a hoax and that it can have long-term consequences or death.
We should close down and do it right this time, but without Federal help to laid off workers and business owners, we can't do it without resolve and sacrifice. Is your life and that of your loved ones worth it?
Frances Dorr
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!