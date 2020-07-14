Letter: Re: the July 8. article “Daily Star Editorial Board: Mosher our pick for Pima County attorney”
Letter: Re: the July 8. article “Daily Star Editorial Board: Mosher our pick for Pima County attorney”

I am distressed at your choice of Jonathan Mosher for Pima County Attorney. Six years ago the Court of Appeals overturned a man's conviction on a murder charge. Why? Because Mr. Mosher was found "to have made false and misleading statement to the jury" in that trial. I believe that is a disqualifying act.

Candidate Mark Diebolt Jr. has an equally problematic situation. In 2015 he was reprimanded by the Pima County Attorney's Office for withholding crucial evidence in a murder case he was prosecuting FOR the County. His reprimand cited Diebolt "for violating his ethical duties as a prosecutor" calling it "inexcusable for a prosecutor with your years of experience."

Pima County Attorney is an important position. Neither of these men deserve a voter's approval. I will be voting for Laura Conover, a Tucson native who has more than ten years' experience in the superior and federal courts. Two years ago she was appointed by federal judges to manage nearly 400 federal contract lawyers statewide.

J.L. McCreery

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

