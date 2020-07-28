Letter: Re: the July 8. article “Daily Star Editorial Board: Mosher our pick for Pima County attorney”

The Star endorsed Mosher. No surprise. The biggest print customer of the paper is Jim Click. He is a Republican but endorsed Mosher. 1 plus 1 equals 2. The Star Editorial Staff failed to mention that Mosher was reprimanded by the Courts, previously represented toxic tort Defendants who polluted and killed many (and he bragged that he enjoyed it) and was a registered Republican until 2014. Republican Click and Mosher. Next time, do your homework!
James Fein
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!