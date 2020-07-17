Letter: Re: the July 8. article “Letter: Support of Andres Cano for re-election”

If the criminal justice system were a boxing match, there would be an investigation, because it looks like we're trying to lose. We turn addicts into criminals, and petty criminals into felons. Arizona's jails and prisons are overfilled, and some inmates do not need to be there. Prisons and jails are for offenders who pose a real risk to the public safety. We need a County Attorney with the courage to make sensible decisions about who really needs to be incarcerated. For many others, treatment and community supervision can lead them to a crime-free, productive life. It is equally important to address the systemic racism within the criminal justice system. America is in turmoil because communities of poverty and color are disproportionately represented in jails and prisons. A smart, courageous County Attorney can have an enormous impact on creating a system that works for all of us. Laura Conover has the knowledge, experience, courage, and heart to make Pima County's criminal justice system a national model.
Joel Dvoskin
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.
