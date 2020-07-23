Letter: Re: the July 9 Letter to the Editor "Black Lives Matter"
Letter: Re: the July 9 Letter to the Editor "Black Lives Matter"

Dismantling systemic racism starts with taking a stand. The Black Lives Matter page on the Library’s website is not a political stance, but a humanitarian statement encouraging an ongoing shift toward humaneness and kindness, and a desire that all people get to flourish.

Alongside the American Library Association and the Urban Libraries Council, the Library will continue to offer resources that enlighten the public of the evils of racism, promote tolerance, advance inclusiveness and diversity of ideas, and serve as a platform for freedom of expression.

The Library has always been, and will always remain, a place where anyone—regardless of race, ethnicity, sexual orientation, gender identity, and/or religion—can come to study history and learn from accomplishments and mistakes. We currently have in circulation multiple books by Burgess Owens, Shelby Steele, and Thomas Sowell.

The Black Lives Matter Community Read, featured titles selected by the vendor, OverDrive. It’s an opportunity to join a conversation. We invite you to read and participate.

Holly Schaffer, Pima County Public Library community relations manager

