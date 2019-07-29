Re: the July 26 article "30,000 Arizonans could lose food stamps under Trump proposal, analysis finds."

I am all for helping those who need help. This is one program that has been abused by people who don’t need food stamps. I have been in line when a young healthy man has pulled out his card to buy junk food. It makes me very upset when I see this, while people I know very are denied the help they so desperately need. Therefore I say yes to a stricter rules!!!!

Jose Rendier

South side

