As a citizen of Arizona, for the last 39 years, I’ve learned it’s best not to trust everything concerning the copper industry. Hudbay’s interest in Rosemont Copper follows the takeover of Augusta resources. The company now has approximately 1200 to 1500 unpatented mining claims. Each mining claim being approximately 20 acres means Hudbay has claimed 24,000 to 30,000 acres of public land. Verification of this is utilizing (BLM) Bureau of land management. There’s been a moratorium on patented mining claims since 1993 or 1994 depending on which federal document is used. Bruce Babbitt, while secretary of the interior, allowed several hundred acres of unpatented claims transfer to patented for Asarco after the moratorium began. The price was approximately five dollars per acre. how does this 24 to 30,000 acres equal the 3500 acres discussed in the court decision.
Robert Harris
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.