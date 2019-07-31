We need help.My family in the Willcox radio station has just about endured all they can take. No agency has helped. No lawyer or agencies to help those that have not been paid. Will help. The ones thst have helped us are this paper Arizona's Daily's Star and Arizona Public Media. Thank you. Mark and Tristan have endured no income with Mark still working to save the radio station for over 1.5 years that that his employer stopped paying him so this is nothing that is not public record. I am Mercedez Lucke-Benedict. My son is Tristan and his dad is Mark. I am not concerned about the town having a radio station anymore. He has done everything he can. I am now only concerned about my family and the cruelty they have endured to save the radio station. Enough is enough. This story is buzzing all over the world. Nothing has changed for them. It has ONLY gotten worse. PLEASE HELP ME. ...PLEASE
Mercedez Lucke-Benedict
Marana
