Letter: Re: the July 3. article “Letters to the editor”

Re: the Feb. 29 article "Lawmakers' proposal to double Arizona's gasoline tax is stalled."
Our roads are in awful condition and we complain about them constantly, but what are we going to do about it? The proposal to borrow the money to fix the roads was rejected by the voters and now the legislature has proposed an 18¢ increase in the gas tax to 36¢. That idea also appears to be headed for defeat. Meanwhile, seven other states pay more than 60¢ per gallon in taxes and I’ll bet they don’t have our road problems.
It’s been almost 30 years since we increased the gas tax, so it’s no mystery why we don’t have the money to fix the roads. The gas tax is the obvious way to pay for road repairs. The users of the roads pay for the repairs. There’s no easy way to pay for the things we need and want. Let’s pay to fix the roads!
Loring Green
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.