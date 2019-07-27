The close vote regarding the use of the detention center was disheartening to me. The voting along party lines is disgustingly familiar. I understand that discussion and dissent is important in our culture but at some point this polarization is not helpful. I would invite all that are interested to check out what is happening at the mission to better understand the outstanding work that is being done there. The volunteers here are providing comprehensive, 24/7 care to the migrants on their journey. Oh and by the way, Tucson gets the credit.
Gail Forrester
Sierra Vista
