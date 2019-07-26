RE: the July 24 article "Survey: Tucson ranks last among top 54 US cities in luring millennials."
Speaking as a millennial who moved this year to a larger city, I had no choice but to leave Tucson. From the ages of 18-30 had worked at three of the largest employers (Raytheon, UA, Pima County) and my salaries at these institutions couldn't help me keep up with the rising cost of rent. Small business opportunities that don't include "authentic" food or craft beer in their plans are rarely supported by the locals, and what about the lack of foresight on the part of the folks who election year after election year vote down measures that would boost the economy and bring jobs to the area? Or even a highway that could connect the ends of town to each other? I'm also discouraged by the town's lack of resources and, frankly, care for children (see: teacher's salaries, increasing services towards transient [snowbird] populations, lack of affordable summer programs]. I will always love Tucson because I was born and raised there, but jeez, y'all need to do better.
Rachel Martinez
Midtown
