Re: the July 7 article "Redactions obscure what Rosemont will do about reclamation."
Of course Hudbay Minerals would redact the bulk of information the public is entitled to regarding their determination of the bond monies necessary for the future reclamation of Rosemont mine. They have stated that this information is proprietary; the normal excuse that allows dirty businesses to keep on being really dirty and not pay the cleanup bill.
Get ready Pima county to pay for cleaning up water that even superfund sites have not been able to tackle both financially or environmentally.
Molly Skousen
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.