Re: the July 3 article "Ducey strikes culture-warrior pose in Nike flare-up."
When you state "Republican governor seeing opportunity in these culture-war flare ups and inflaming them further for political benefit," how can you be so certain that's the case? Perhaps our governor is inflamed out of principle, and not politics? Sometimes when politicians take a stand, it actually may not be due to political motivation/opportunity, as unbelievable as that might sound. I would argue that this is usually not the case, but in this particular situation, it may very well be. Frankly, I am proud of Governor Ducey, and very proud to be an Arizonan.
Brian Shawler
Vail
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.