Re: the July 14 article "Political mischief poisons Vigneto permit decision."
I've lived in Arizona for 50 years. In the meantime, I've spent time in neighboring states in the Southwest. I've wondered why Arizona, by comparison to, say, Texas, seems so underdeveloped in places, until I figured out it is because there is too much land that belongs to the state and federal government.
With this Villages project, we'll be getting a new town in southeastern Arizona, a beautiful part of our state. The hikers and campers want to reserve all that land around the San Pedro for themselves? Is the impression I've gotten for so many years as they've filed lawsuits to jealously guard the river a correct reading?
They claim the new homes will deplete the water table. Will they? I worked in water for 11 years, and I know it's all, at best, a guess.
You claim malign political influence. Others may say elections have consequences.
Jack Lavelle
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.