Ridiculous idealism! Is this group going to give up their homes/cars/income/ to take care of all the people

wanting get into this country? We have to set limits on immigrants. If we are going let more people into this country they should be screened and make sure they have the skill, trade, education, to be an adding to helpful, rather than a drag on society.

Suzanne Lischynsky

Foothills

