Re: the July 7 article "LGBTQ info could be in new TUSD curriculum for sex ed."
Humans in every culture and our distant cousins in the primate world (e.g., monkeys, chimpanzees) engage in same sex activities. Additionally about 2% of children will be born inter-gendered all around the world. The stability of these numbers suggest there is a group survival advantage encoded in our genes. Humans are ultra-social, meaning we collaborate with non-related humans for advantage. We are not eusocial like ant or bee colonies with identical genes. Neither God nor Darwin make junk, something I can say as secondary Sunday school teacher for 12 years and as a scientist. And, yes there were gay and bi kids years ago, just not "visible". Fifty-five years ago in Western Kansas, I was dating a girl in junior high, and having sex with the preacher's son in our junior high Sunday school, hiding that then. Now, I realize the "two-spirits" were gifts as a scientist, clinician, and leader. I am married to the man I love.
Dennis Embry
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.